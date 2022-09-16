Kwara inspects training venues for 2023 census – NPC Director

By Mujidat Oyewole

The National Population Commission (NPC) Kwara Office has begun inspection of venues for training of personnel to conduct the forthcoming 2023 census.

The State Director of NPC, Mallam Saheed Adebayo, confirmed the exercise in all the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs), while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

The state began the inspection on Sept. 14, to confirm the availability of necessary facilities needed for the exercise and ensure smooth operation.

Adebayo said that all venues must have electrical wiring due to the new methods of digital census, which would require the use of electrical gadgets for operating.

He further said that the venues to be used must be furnished with tables and chairs for easy and smooth operation.

“We started the inspection on Wednesday with Ilorin-West, followed by Ilorin- East and South, to tour round the 16 LGAs in order to know the condition of the venues before training begins,” Adebayo said.

The State Director said that the training of adhoc staff that would participate in conducting the exercise had been decentralised.

He explained that the training would be conducted in all the 16 LGAs to make the work easier for indigenes that would participate, as interested and qualified indigenes must be involved.

Adebayo advised that all interested applicants should register online once the portal opens from their various locations, without the need to travel to NPC state office, Ilorin.

“All interested applicants can register online, once the portal is open from their locations, without need to travel around for the purpose.

“NPC will announce to the public immediately the portal is opened, to enable interested applicants to apply,” he said.

The director disclosed that there would be a stakeholders meeting on Sept. 26, to enlighten the people of the state, on the forthcoming census.

“We are expecting dignitaries, especially the state governor, emir of Ilorin and all traditional rulers of the 16 LGAs, including security agencies, NGOs, state-based organizations and others.” (NAN)

