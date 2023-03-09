Kwara: INEC suspends distribution of sensitive election materials 

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Independent National Electoral Commisssion (INEC) in Kwara has suspended the batching and distribution of sensitive election materials it initially scheduled to commence on March 9.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had planned to distribute the electoral materials ahead of the postponed March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

The state Head of Unit Public Affairs and Protocol, Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, confirmed the development to NAN on Thursday in Ilorin.

Ibrahim said the commission commenced the batching of sensitive materials on March 8 and scheduled to start distribution on Thursday, but has to suspend the exercise due to the postponement of the election.

The spokesman however explained that all the materials were still at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Ilorin for safe keep.

According to him, another date will be communicated for the distribution of the sensitive materials.

Earlier addressing newsmen during the batching of the sensitive materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Ilorin on Wednesday, the state Administrative Secretary, Mr Julius Yagba, said the materials would be distributed across the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the essence of the early batching of the materials is to ensure timely distribution.

He explained that measures have been put in place to remove challenges recorded during the previous elections.

He noted that all the materials will be moved to local government headquarters for onward distribution to wards and polling unit levels.

He said the commisssion had received all materials required for the conduct of the elections in the state.

The INEC administrative secretary assured residents of the state of the determination of the commission to free, fair and credible conduct of the election.

In his remark, the state Secretary, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Oladipo Michael, commended the commisssion for ensuring transparency in the conduct of the exercise.

He however urged the commission to remain committed to the conduct of a free, fair and credible elections in the state. (NAN