Kwara Govt. warns students against cultism, exam malpractice

The Kwara Government has warned students of Kwara state indigene across tertiary institutions in Nigeria and abroad to shun cultism and examination malpractice.

Hajia Sa’adatu Midibbo-Kawu, Kwara Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, gave the warning on Friday while receiving members of the National Association of Kwara State Students’ Union in her office.

She advised the students to be good ambassadors of their state by being serious with their academics, reading and preparing well for tests and exams.

According to her, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara will do everything possible to provide conducive learning environment for students of tertiary institution in the state.

She also disclosed that the administration, through its bursary had approved disbursement of scholarships to beneficiaries, who are students of Kwara indigenes reading law across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Modibbo-Kawu also advised the student body on the need to carry along the Diaspora students as well as those in private institutions in their decision making.

Dr Musa Dasuki, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, also speaking at the courtesy call, warned students against violence in their approach to issues.

He charged them to always respect the constituted authority at whatever level of the system while requesting for their demands.

Earlier, Mr Jaji Abdulazeez, the President of the National Union of Kwara State Students, said the visit was to intimate the commissioner about the existence of the students’ body.

Abdulazeez, who enumerated his achievements, said the association recently organised oratory contest for students.

He added that the participant, who came first was given N60,000 prize, while the second and third positions respectively received N50,000 and N45,000.

According to him, the association had also paid the school fees of three indigent students of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, and two others from the University of Ilorin.(NAN)