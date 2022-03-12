Kwara Govt warns against waste management sabotage

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Kwara Government has warned residents of the state to stop sabotaging its efforts in waste management and disposal strategies.

The government issued the warning in a statement signed by Mrs Taiwo Okanlawon, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, on Saturday in Ilorin.

It said that the state Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Abosede Buraimoh, gave the warning during an inspection tour in Ilorin metropolis to check the level of compliance with proper refuse disposal procedure.

Buraimoh frowned at indiscriminate dumping of refuse and wondered why there was low compliance with proper waste disposal, despite government’s efforts in placing waste bins at strategic places to prevent illegal disposals.

She noted that sime residents still dump refuse at roadsides and other inappropriate places, which must stop.

“We can’t continue dumping refuse indiscriminately, it pollutes the environment and is very dangerous to our health.

“We all need to complement government efforts in serving the state by obeying the rules guiding environmental sanitation,” she said.

The commissioner said that the waste bins (also known as Rorobins) should be used for the dumping of wastes, stressing that wastes should not be disposed in drainages, roadsides or road medians.

She therefore advised the residents to drop their wastes in waste collection trucks, rather than piling the waste on the road medians when the trucks had left.

Buraimoh however implored the waste contractors to carry out their jobs diligently and ensure prompt evacuation of refuse with the aim of averting epidemics in the metropolis. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

