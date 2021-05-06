The Kwara State Government says it will train the 2,701 teachers, newly recruited into State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), to enhance the provision of quality education to its citizens.

The Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Raheem Adaramaja, disclosed this in an interview with journalists at the on-going documentation of the newly recruited teachers.

Adaramaja said that the newly recruited teachers would not be allowed into the schools to teach students, until they were properly trained.

He announced that the training would be in the areas of capacity building, methodology of teaching, classroom discipline, as well as professional ethics.

“This is imperative because many of the new teachers graduated six to seven years ago and are not in touch with what is presently going on in the teaching profession,’’ the chairman said.

He said that a needs assessment was one of the criteria used in the hiring and selection of the teachers.

”The needs assessment was the request for teachers from individual schools, through the principals of the schools and the Education Secretaries of the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

”The approval by Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the needs assessment greatly determined the number of teachers that were employed, since both TESCOM and SUBEB could not exceed the approval of the governor,” the chairman said.

He enjoined the newly recruited SUBEB teachers to be committed and dedicated in the discharge of their duties. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

