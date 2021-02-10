The Kwara Government on Wednesday directed its university, Kwara State University (KWASU), to break new grounds in research and innovation.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, made this known during a facility tour of the University at Malete.

Alabi highlighted the need to unearth the hidden talents in the students through its Entrepreneurial Development Centre.

He stated that such a step would help the students to apply the knowledge acquired in solving problems, create businesses and prepare them for life after school.

Alabi lauded the institution’s initiative on diversifying its revenue generation drive, by proposing to harness some natural resources in the state, to boost tourism and revenue.

The deputy governor charged the university management to liaise with corporate bodies to attract investments into the institution through corporate social responsibilities.

Earlier, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Omololu Fafojuwo, expressed the KWASU management, staff members and students’ appreciation to the state government for its support.

Fafojuwo solicited the government’s support for the university’s proposed tourist sites to boost its internally generated revenue profile.

He solicited the support and approval of the state government for the institution to host a Dance Summit with the theme: “Unlocking the Lockdown through our Dances”.

The event scheduled for April, is in collaboration with the state government and the Association of Dance Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria (ADSPON). (NAN)