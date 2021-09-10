Kwara govt tasks mothers on polio immunisation

The Kwara Government on Friday urged mothers and caregivers in the state to ensure their children/wards get vaccinated against poliomyelitis.

Mr Kayode Alabi, Deputy Governor of Kwara, made the call during the inauguration of polio vaccination at the Okelele Primary Health Care Facility in Kwara on Friday.

Alabi, who was represented by Dr Abubakar Ayinla, Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Health, warned that “polio is deadly to children.”

He explained that the essence of the vaccine was to protect children across the state against polio.

According to him, the state government will leave no stone unturned to get healthy citizens, who are safe and protected.

Dr Nusirat Elelu, Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Care Development Agency in the state said the state government was very particular about maternal and child health.

Elelu said that Nigeria had joined the league of nations free from polio, but sadly, it had resurfaced in some parts of the country.

She said that there was the need for a continuous vaccination across the 16 local government areas of the state.

She added that the polio vaccine would be conducted from house-to-house and administered to children under five years old. (NAN)

