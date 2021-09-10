Kwara govt tasks mothers on polio immunisation

The Kwara Government Friday urged mothers and caregivers in the state to ensure their children/wards  get vaccinated against poliomyelitis.


Mr Kayode Alabi,  Deputy Governor Kwara, the call during the inauguration polio vaccination at the Okelele Primary Health Facility in Kwara Friday.

Alabi, who was represented by Dr Abubakar Ayinla, Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry Health, warned that “polio is deadly to children.”

He explained that the essence the vaccine was to protect children across the state against polio.

According to him, the state government will leave no stone unturned to get healthy citizens, who are safe and protected.

Dr Nusirat Elelu, Executive Secretary the Primary Health Care Agency in the state said the state government was very particular about maternal and health.

Elelu said that Nigeria had joined the league nations free from polio, but sadly, it had resurfaced  in parts the country.

She said that there was the need for a  continuous  vaccination across the 16 local  government areas the state.

She added that the polio vaccine would be conducted from house-to-house and administered to children under five years old. (NAN)

