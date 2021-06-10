Kwara Govt sets up committee on transport, security, revenue

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has constituted a four-man Transport Sanitisation Committee to coordinate the activities of the sector for public safety and harmonisation of revenue collection.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Thursday in Ilorin, said the move was to curb leakages and double taxation.

The committee comprised of the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Rotimi Iliasu, as the Chairman of the committee, and Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub, Mr Temi Kolawole, as the Secretary.

Others are Chairman of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Mr Muyideen Alhassan.

The statement said the committee would also address revenue leakage and complaints of double taxation.

“His Excellency has constituted the Transport Sanitisation Committee to further address security questions around the transport sector using modern technology.

“This becomes very necessary because transport sector policies in other states has direct effects on Kwara.

“This committee has been set up to properly identify all operators within the transport sector and ensure that all operators are fully enumerated.

”Also to enable the state have an overview of the best way to make this important sector key into the various developmental programmes of the state.

“Of particular importance is the need for improved security to protect lives and properties in the state.”

The committee’s terms of reference include: to create a central and verifiable database of operators; ensure blockage of revenue leakage and double taxation via automation.

”Also to ensure cohesion and avoid clash or duplication of efforts within the sector and be the go-between for operators in the sector and the government.

“Members of this committee, which reports directly to the Governor, will also have the responsibility of giving feedbacks to relevant government MDAs and federal agencies as occasions demand.

“This is especially true of the security agencies which will work closely with the transport sector committee through the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security,” it explained. (NAN)