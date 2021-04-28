Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has restated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of the residents of the state.

AbulRasaq said this during a special prayer session organised by the Idi-Ogede Household Community Association, Olunlade, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, said his administration was committed to community development.

He said the community was a unifying force that could only be developed through collaboration.

He charged members of the community to contribute their quota toward achieving the goal of community development.

Earlier, the Chairman, Idi-Ogede Community, Dr Ridwan Olagunju, appreciated the governor for paving the phase II road leading to Idi Ogede Community from Majeasurawa junction at Olunlade.

“The road project is an issue we have long been looking out to fix. AbdulRazaq has indeed done for us in the community what we shall forever be grateful for,” he said. (NAN)

