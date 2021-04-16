Kwara Govt restates commitment to ease of doing business

April 16, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Kwara Government has restated its commitment creating a business friendly environment for economic growth and development in the state.

The Chairman, Kwara State Ease of Business Council, Mrs Susan Oluwole, expressed this at the opening of a two-day stakeholders’ organised by the council in Ilorin on Thursday.

Oluwole, who doubles as the Kwara Head of Service, said the meeting was organised harvest the opinions of relevant stakeholders with a view charting the way forward.

“We cannot just sit at the Council level and make recommendations. They know better and that is why we invited the major stakeholders so that we can make Kwara an investment friendly state.

“This is an evolving process that deserves engagement of , private and public sectors, levels of governance, captains of industries.

“The passion, foresight and focus of His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will make things different this time around. The Governor has given us the marching order change the ranking of Kwara on ease of business,” Oluwole said.

The Special Assistant to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Geographical System, Mr Shittu AbdulMutolib, said the meeting would give the council clearer insights into other issues that may not have been earlier identified.

“We need to dialogue with those who are actually in the business sector in order to understand where we can help them grow their .

“We cannot sit down in the back and propose and recommendations where we actually know where exactly we can help. So, today’s meeting will give us an insight in going forward and make things better for everybody,” he said.

On his , the Secretary of the council, Mr Abdullah Abdulmajeed, said the the council was of the commitment of the governor to that ease of business in the state received a boost in line with the Federal Government reform of business climate.

Abdulmajeed said the council has the mandate of ensuring that small and medium enterprises are assisted to do well.

He noted that the engagement of critical stakeholders was to examine their views so that government can carry them along in the scheme of things.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council addressed the need for government to address the problem of insecurity, especially farmers/herders clashes with a view to allaying the fear of investors in the agricultural sector.

The meeting also discussed the problem of infrastructural deficit and ensuring easy access to loan for business growth, among issues. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,