Kwara govt. restates commitment to clean environment

The Kwara government has reiterated its resolve to ensure an hygienic and safe environment for residents of the state , and also curb the spread of diseases.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Julianah Oyedun stated this on Monday in Ilorin during a general monitoring and supervision of the trimming, weeding and clearing of debris within Ilorin metropolis.

Oyedun enjoined the people of the state to ensure a clean environment, in order to be safe from health hazards.

She advised the people to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse around their houses and business environment.

“The environment is better than before, if you move around, you will see that our environment is cleaner than before with no debris, things are getting better everyday

“Let us continue with the good work, by keeping our surroundings clean. It is for our own good. Let us avoid dumping refuse anywhere it is prohibited.

“Try and get waste bins in your houses and shops where waste will be dropped and when filled up, take them to the road bins where it will be taken to the dumpsite,” the commissioner advised.

Oyedun lauded the state government’s giant strides in tackling environmental issues and for releasing funds for the state projects to be achieved.

Earlier, the Director of Forestry, Alhaji Babatunde Mahmud acknowledged the work done so far and assured that areas not yet covered would be included in the next schedule. (NAN)