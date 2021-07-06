Kwara Govt releases N76m to start COVID-19 economic stimulus projects

The Kwara Government has released N76 million to start the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus projects in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Planning, Alhaji AbdulRasaq Folorunsho, dropped this hint on Tuesday at the inauguration of the Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) exercise in Bode Saadu Community, Moro Local Government Area of the state.

Folorunsho explained that the operational fund for the programme was 750 million dollars, and which would cover two years.

According to him, the programme will financially support all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

In her remarks, the General Manager, State Community and Social Development Agency, Hajiya Amamat Haruna said that the project was a welcome development.

She said that the NG-CARES was designed to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, boost the development strides of the state and further strengthen the gains of pro-poor policies of the state government.

Haruna said, “the NG-CARES is designed to support budgeted government intervention at the state level, while targeting existing and newly vulnerable and poor households.

“It will also support the Agricultural value chains, micro, small and medium enterprises that were affected by the economic crisis, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Having said this, I would like to congratulate the good people of Bode-Saadu community for being part of history today.

“Your community is the first to kick- start the process of NG-CARES implementation with this PRA exercise.

“This feat could not have been achieved without the benevolence of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who released the sum of N76 million to NG-CARES, to commence the project in the state, even before its official effectiveness.” Haruna said.

She therefore thanked Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his commitment to poverty alleviation in the state.

In his remarks, the District Head of Bode Saadu, Alhaji Aliu Sulu-Gambari, thanked Governor AbdulRahman for his love for the people of the state, particularly Bode Saadu community.(NAN)

