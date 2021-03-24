Kwara Govt relaxes curfew on Offa, Erin Ile

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has relaxed the curfew imposed on Offa and Erin-Ile to between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily effect from Wednesday, March 24.

AbdulRazaq, in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin appealed to both communities to exercise restraint and caution people against provocative actions.

He said that this necessary to maintain the peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the governor on March 4 imposed a 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew on Offa and Erin Ile, following renewed hostilities between the communities.

He, however, commended for maintaining peace in the area. (NAN)

