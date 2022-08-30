Kwara Govt. pays 15 per cent SUBEB salary arrears

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Kwara Government has announced an approval for the payment of the salary arrears owed to members of staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).



This is contained in a statement issued by the state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Oyewo Bashir.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrears arose from the inability of previous administrations to pay the workers regularly.

Bashir said that government approved 15 per cent of the backlog, following an improvement in the state’s monthly allocation from the Federation Account.



He said that government granted the approval by the Joint Allocation Committee for the payment of August salary.



The state NUT boss said that they “hope and pray” that the state’s share of the Federation Account would continue to improve to enable the government to clear the entire outstanding. (NAN)

