Kwara Govt partners private organisations to develop state

The Kwara Government has reiterated its determination to partner with private organisations for the rapid growth and development of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Planning, Alhaji AbdulRasaq Folohunsho, made this known while receiving members of Connect Development (CODE) on advocacy visit in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Folohunsho said that the present administration was open to its citizens on its policies, programmes and budget process in order to ensure that government is efficiently administered and free of systemic corruption in handing of COVID-19 funds in the state.

He explained that the state government has key in to fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability programme which is a World Bank programme geared towards ensuring development, transparent budgetary activities and incorporate citizens participations in the budget process.

He stressed that Kwara is the first state to adopted Social Audit Approach to cater for vulnerable groups in the state.

Earlier, the Programme Researcher, CODE, Dr Onyakachi Onuaha, said that programme is an NGO whose mission is to improve access to information and empower grassroots communities in Africa.

According to him, CODE partnership with OXFAM International in implementing the project, promoting transparency and accountability in federal and state government COVID-19 intervention funds.

Dr Onuaha stated that aims to build the citizens confidence in the role of Ministry of Finance and Planning plays a vital role in COVID-19 expenditure and provide the citizens with accurate information related to the COVID-19 funds.

He commended Kwara Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for embarking on people oriented policies and programmes, which is resulting to improved standard of living of the people. (NAN)

