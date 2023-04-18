Kwara govt. mourns Chief Imam of Lafiagi

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the people of Lafiagi, Edun Local Government Council, on the death of the community’s Chief Imam, Sheikh Abubakar Ndaman.

The governor conveyed his condolences through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He prayed Allah to grant him Al-jannah Firdaus and comfort his family.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara, I send my heartfelt condolences to the good people of Lafiagi, especially the Emir, Alhaji Mohammed Kudu-Kawu and the family of the Chief Imam, on the sad development.

“I beseech Allah, who decrees all things, to ease the accounts of the Chief Imam and grant him Al-jannah Firdaus.”

AbdulRazaq also prayed Allah to keep his household on the right path. (NAN)