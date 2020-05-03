Kwara Govt enrols 3,195 youths for digital programme

The Kwara Government says it has enrolled 3,195 youths for training on digital programme.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said this in a statement in Ilorin on Sunday.

Ajakaye said 3,195 young people have been enrolled in the first phase of Kwara’s virtual digital training class which began on Thursday.

Ajakaye explained that there was an increase of 1,195 more than the initial figure of 2,000 intended for the exercise when it was announced.

He said that the 3,195, who responded to the pre-training survey, were shortlisted from a total of 6,766, who originally applied for the virtual training.

Ajakaye stated that the training was a component of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWSSIP) being conducted in partnership with Google and Wootlab Foundation and is free for the enrollees and the state government.

“Of the 3,195, 1,763 have been inducted into the first cohort and the class began on Thursday and would run for the next two weeks.

“The second cohort comprises 1,432 whose class begins on May 18. Each cohort runs for two weeks.

“The programme covers the following courses: Fundamentals of Digital Marketing (Accredited certification by Grow with Google), Applied Digital tools and G Suites (certified by Google), Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, Business Branding and Presentation to Impress,” he said.

The spokesman explained that the plan was to train 2,000, but the organisers had to increase capacity and resources due to overwhelming interest from the youth.

Speaking on the programme, Mrs Chioma Okoro, Chief Operating Officer at Wootlab, said the response to the programme underlined young people’s thirst for digital knowledge.

“We were overwhelmed at the number of applications that came in, especially on the 1st and 2nd day.

“However, we expected a 50 per cent response rate to the pre-programme survey that was sent to the applicants.

“We wanted participants that are willing to learn and improve themselves, and the survey proved just that.

“We expect the participants to be better versions of themselves at the end of the programme,” she said.

Mr Muhammad Brimah, Anchor of KWASSIP, also said that the response of the applicants was impressive and encouraging.

He said: “It was quite impressive when we realised the massive response of applicants across the state.

“There has always been a thirst for knowledge in Kwara and it has been proven yet again.

“All our youths need is the opportunity. There is no better time than now, considering what the world will be post-COVID-19.

“Remote workers would be in high demand and it is good we are getting our youths prepared for the coming opportunities,” he said.

Mrs Ogunniyi Oyebola, a baker, who is attending the class, said she applied for the programme to acquire digital skills that would help her to be relevant and prepare for employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities in her baking business. (NAN)