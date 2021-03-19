Kwara Govt commiserates with ex-Minister Ndalolo over husband’s demise

 Gov. of Kwara has commiserated with for Health, Hajia Amina Ndalolo, and her family over the death of her husband, Alhaji Usman Ndalolo.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye,  on Friday in Ilorin.

According to Ajakaye, Alhaji Ndalolo, a retired orthopaedic technician and community leader, died at the age of 80 years.

“His Excellency condoles with the family of the elder statesman, especially the Minister and all of his immediate and extended family.

“He them to take solace in the legacy of community service, good leadership and his servitude to God.

“On behalf of his family, the people and government of Kwara State, the Governor prays God Almighty to forgive and grant Alhaji Ndalolo al-jannah Firdaus and comfort the families he left behind,” the statement read. (NAN)

