Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with former Minister of State for Health, Hajia Amina Ndalolo, and her family over the death of her husband, Alhaji Usman Ndalolo.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Friday in Ilorin.

According to Ajakaye, Alhaji Ndalolo, a retired orthopaedic technician and community leader, died at the age of 80 years.

“His Excellency condoles with the family of the late elder statesman, especially the former Minister and all members of his immediate and extended family.

“He urges them to take solace in the legacy of community service, good leadership and his servitude to God.

“On behalf of his family, the people and government of Kwara State, the Governor prays God Almighty to forgive and grant Alhaji Ndalolo al-jannah Firdaus and comfort the families he left behind,” the statement read. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

