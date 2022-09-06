Kwara Govt begins re-grassing of stadium complex 

By Olayinka Owolewa

The Kwara Government has begun the re-grassing of the 18,000 seating capacity stadium complex in the state to boost international sports.

The Engineer handling the project, Mr Jamal Ghaddar of Greenwood Company Ltd, confirmed this to newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the re-grassing of the pitch of the Kwara State Stadium Complex will see the conversion of the synthetic grass to natural grass.

The stadium was constructed by the Military Administrator of the state, retired Brig. George Innih, in 1977.

Ghaddar said that the project would be ready before the end of October because they are putting in needed efforts to achieve that even though rain had been a factor affecting the speed of work.

“We started on August 27, and we have succeeded in removing the artificial grass.

“We hope to complete the irrigation system in one week and in the next two weeks, we will start planting the grass, after laying and rolling the sharp sand and top soil.

“We will need to set up the technical room, from where everything will be controlled. One very important aspect of it is maintenance of the grass, this is because maintenance is life,” he said.

The Executive Chairman, Kwara State Sports Commission, Malam Bola Mogaji, re-assured sports enthusiasts on the renovation and modernisation of Oloffa stadium, as the re-grassing of the pitch begins.

Mogaji said that contract for the conversion of the synthetic grass to natural grass was being bankrolled by Mr Akeem Mustapha.

He said that the package included the maintenance of the grass for as long as the government of Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq lasted in the state.

“It is a good development, having a natural grass pitch. It is good for the state and country because of international matches.

“Again, athletics meets will hold there unlike before when we can’t do events such as throws.

“We will also have a synthetic grass in one of the pitch outside, to reduce pressure on the main-bowl grass,” the chairman said.

He also assured that progress had been made on the modernisation of the Oloffa stadium.

“A lot has been said about the stadium. The necessary paper works have been completed, and memo has been sent to the governor to approve for the placement of advert for contractors to bid,” he said.

Mogaji also assured that the ongoing re-grassing would be completed ahead of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Th stadium is used mostly for football matches and is the home ground for Kwara United FC and ABS FC. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

