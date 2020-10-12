Kwara Govt. begins 5 days immunisation, says official

The Kwara Government on Monday commenced the modified Integrated Medical Outreach programme on Immunisation and Primary Healthcare Services across 12 local Government Area of the state.
Dr Nusirat Elelu, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said this during a news conference in Ilorin.
According to her, due to the poor indices and reports especially on children under-five mortality, the Federal Government decided to promote the initiatives.
“The National Primary HealthCare Development Agency in collaboration with partners is commencing the modified Integrated Medical Outreach programme for immunisation commencing from Oct. 12 to 16.
“The initiative is targeted at very low performing local government areas in Kwara including Asa, Baruten, Edu, Ekiti, Ifelodun, Ilorin-West, Ilorin-South, Isin, Ilorin-East, Kiama, Moro and Patigi.”
Elelu said that the strategy was to strengthen routine immunisation and other PHC service such as nutrition, growth monitoring, screening for hypertension and diabetes mellitus.
She said that focus would be on vulnerable population such as children and women.
The executive secretary further said communities that are hard to teach or riverine areas would have mobile teams on ground to ensure smooth running of the programme.
She reiterated that all antigens and vaccines would be available free of charge, and that nobody would be charged for the free healthcare services rendered.
“There will be accountability mechanism system in place to ensure no money is collected within the five days of free healthcare services,” she said.
Speaking also, Dr Michael Oguntoye, Director of Primary HealthCare Development Agency, explained that the government had provided funds for necessary commodities for the initiatives.
“They are readily available to benefit the communities and everything is free,” he said. (NAN)
Leave a Reply