Kwara Govt. begins 5 days immunisation, says official

The Kwara Government on Monday commenced the modified Integrated Medical Outreach programme on Immunisation and Primary Healthcare Services across 12 local Government Area of the state.

Dr Nusirat Elelu, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said this during a news conference in Ilorin.

According to her, due to the poor indices and reports especially on children under-five mortality, the Federal Government decided to promote the initiatives.

“The National Primary HealthCare Development Agency in collaboration with partners is commencing the modified Integrated Medical Outreach programme for immunisation commencing from Oct. 12 to 16.

“The initiative is targeted at very low performing local government areas in Kwara including Asa, Baruten, Edu, Ekiti, Ifelodun, Ilorin-West, Ilorin-South, Isin, Ilorin-East, Kiama, Moro and Patigi.”

Elelu said that the strategy was to strengthen routine immunisation and other PHC service such as nutrition, growth monitoring, screening for hypertension and diabetes mellitus.