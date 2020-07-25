Kwara Governor’s father is dead

Share the news













Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s father Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) is dead.



According to statement from one of the family members, the governor’s father died at the age of 93 on Saturday .



Announcing the demise, Dr. Alimi Abdulrazaq said in a statement: “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.



“The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau(Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2am on Saturday July 25th, 2020(the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.).



“The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), and grandchildren.



“Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly.”

