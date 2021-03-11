Kwara governor mourns late traditional ruler

 . AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated the people of Ekan-meje in the Oke Ero Local Area of the state over the demise of their traditional ruler, Oba Michael Ashaolu Adeyemi.

His condolence message was contained in a statement by his Chief , Malam Rafiu Ajakaye, on in Ilorin.

“His Excellency sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of Oke Ero, particularly the people of Ekan-meje, on this sad development.

“He also the Deputy Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly,  who a son of the soil,  Hon. Raphael Adetiba and the Oke Ero Traditional Council on the passage of the monarch’’, he said.

The said the late oba did very well for his community as a leader that united his people and whom his domain flourished.

“On behalf of the people and of Kwara State, the prays the Almighty God to repose the soul of the monarch and comfort the family and the people of Ekan-meje,’’ the statement said. (NAN)

