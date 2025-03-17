Kwara governor mourns Ijaodola

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legal icon and statesman, Professor Rashidi Ijaodola, SAN.

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

This was contained in a statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, on Sunday in Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq described Ijaodola as a national asset who lived a noble life of service to country, community, and people, earning universal respect.

The governor extended heartfelt condolences to the legal luminary’s family, friends, and associates, as well as the Offa community and Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II.

He prayed for Allah to accept Professor Ijaodola’s return, grant him al-jannah, and continue to uphold his family in goodness and strength. (NAN)