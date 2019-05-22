Kwara governor dissolves State Executive Council

#TrackNigeria: Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Wednesday.

In a statement issued in Ilorin by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Demola Olanrewaju, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and members of boards of parastatals are also affected by the dissolution.

The statement quoted Ahmed as thanking members of the council, his former aides and all other political office holders for their invaluable service to his administration and the people of the state.

Gov. Ahmed also wished the former commissioners and aides all the best in their future endeavours.(NAN)