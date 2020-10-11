Kwara governor congratulates Akeredolu on re-election

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his re-election for a second term.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Fatiu Ajakaye on Sunday in Ilorin said the victory was well deserved.

“I congratulate His Excellency the Governor of Ondo State on his victory.

“It is a deserving reward for his good works.

‘The massive victory is a resounding vote of confidence by the people in his leadership in the past four years.

“The outcome is therefore a victory for excellent performance of our party under his able leadership in the Sunshine State,.

“I also congratulate the leadership and members of our party, the APC, in Ondo and across the country for rallying round the governor to achieve this convincing victory, AbdulRazaq said,”. (NAN)