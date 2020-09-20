Kwara Governor commiserates with El-Rufai over death of Zazzau monarch

Share the news













Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Sunday, commiserated with his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris.

The governor sent the condolence message in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin.

“I join our compatriots nationwide to commiserate with His Excellency the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and the Zazzau emirate on the painful death of the revered monarch who served his people meritoriously and built bridges of friendship and goodwill across the country.

“The death of the monarch is not just a national loss, but is also a personal loss to my own family which has a strong bond with the great Zazzau emirate under which my late father, Alhaji AGF Abdul-Razaq (SAN) held the title of Tafidan Zazzau.

“On behalf of my family, the people and government of Kwara State, I condole with the people and government of Kaduna State and the immediate family of the Emir of Zazzau Dr Shehu Idris.

“May the Almighty Allah grant the monarch Al-Jannah Firdaus, and comfort his family and the entire people of the Emirate,” the statement added. (NAN)

