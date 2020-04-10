Kwara Governor appoints Young Agro-Entrepreneur as Technical Assistant





The Kwara State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has appointed a young Agro-entrepreneur, AbdulQuawiy Olododo as his Technical Assistant on Agriculture.



Olododo, was until his appointment the co-founder of Heart & Capital Nigeria Limited, an integrated agricultural firm with wide experience in mechanised and commercial farming operations.



The appointment, according to the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jubril, was based on his track record of performance, dedication, loyalty and good leadership qualities.



Olododo who is passionate about agriculture as it impacts the African youth and the economy, also has vast experience in business management.



He is a certified human resource and project management personnel and was the winner of the Prize for Agriculture at the Under 30 CEOs Awards organised by the CEOS Network Africa.



Olododo, was a one-time member of both Kwara State and Nigerian Children’s Parliament, where he held the position of Chairman of the Committee on Ethics, Rules and Business; and also, the Vice Chairman of the Media and Information Committee, respectively.



He is an alumnus of the Kwara State University, (KWASU), Malete.



Meanwhile, Heart and Capital (H&C) has so far trained and mentored over 8000 youths across Nigeria on Agribusiness.



The firm is committed to “Growing and Easing Agribusiness” through services such as Professional farm management, agribusiness consultancy, human capacity development programs in agribusiness, food processing, machinery procurement, and input supply.

