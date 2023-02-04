Kwara Gov urges calm, seamless supply of new notes to citizens

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has called for more supply of the new naira notes to the citizens to ease things for the masses and stabilize the currency swap policy.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria Consumer Protection Department, led by Mrs Rashidat Monguno, in Ilorin on Saturday, the Governor called for calm while all stakeholders work to ease the situation.

“It’s quite proactive for you to come down to various states to see that compliance is being followed through down to the grassroots level. Our people really need this at this time.

“We appreciate your coming and we will continue to engage the citizens, traditional institutions, students, all other segments of the society, farmers and NGOs to pass the message through for us to have calmness and make sure the process is seamless,” the Governor said. (NAN)