Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has called on the security agencies to bring the killers of the 300-level student of the University of Ilorin to justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that deceased, Miss Olajide Omowumi Blessing, was a student at the department of Agriculture in the University.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye on, Friday in Ilorin, described as shocking and condemnable the reported rape and murder of the student by some yet-to-be-identified persons.

“The development is heart-wrenching and absolutely unacceptable.

“Such antisocial and despicable behaviour will never be acceptable to all people of good conscience.

“We must all be united to fight this to a logical conclusion.

“I call on the security agencies to get to the root of this dastardly act with a view to bringing the mindless perpetrators to book.

“I similarly call on anyone with valuable information to volunteer same to the security agencies,” the statement said.

The governor therefore expressed his condolences with the parents of the deceased, her course/housemates, and the university community on this sad incident.

He prayed the Almighty God to repose her soul.

“I join every person of good conscience to seek justice for Blessing so that such callous action and its perpetrators will never find a foothold in our society.

“I hereby send strong warnings that we will not tolerate indiscriminate violence against any person, much less the girl child.

“Enough is enough! The security agencies will get the perpetrators to pay heavily for this crime,” AbdulRazaq said in the statement. (NAN)

