Kwara Gov. mourns Ahmed Joda

August 13, 2021



Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara,  has described the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda as the “ of a great era”.

AbdulRazaq, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin Friday, described Joda as a patriot sterling records of integrity and service to the nation.

The said the deceased was one of the best administrators in post-independent Nigeria.

“He belonged to the generation of Nigerians,  who gave their all to birth a greater ,” he said..

The said the deceased steered the telecommunications’ revolution in Nigeria as the NCC Chairman, adding that Joda would be celebrated as a great administrator, a disciplinarian and a patriot.

“I received the news of the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda equanimity. He lived a fulfilled life that was marked by excellent service to the fatherland.

“His death, though inevitable for mortals, came at a time our would appreciate more of his wise counsel in welding a united that works for all.

“His death is painful and a personal loss to me as one of his ‘adopted sons’ and protégé.

“I commiserate President Muhammadu Buhari, the and government of Adamawa  and his immediate family.

“I pray Allah, exalted is He, to admit him to Al-jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” he said.

NAN recalls that Joda died in Yola Friday at the age of 91.

Joda was the head of Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential transition committee in 2015.

During the regime of General Yakubu Gowon, he was considered to be a group known as super Permanent Secretaries.

He was at times,  chairman and board member of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Nigerian Communications Commission, Pastoral Resolve, SCOA, Nigeria, Chagoury Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria, and the Nigerian LNG.  (NAN)

