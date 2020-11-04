US polls: Kwara Gov. hails Owolewa’s victory

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has congratulated Democrat Oye Owolewa on his victory as a shadow US Representative for Washington DC, describing his emergence as a pride to his homeland Kwara and Nigeria.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday by Malam Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

“On behalf of the people and government of our state, I felicitate with Democrat Oye Owolewa, from homeland Omu-Aran (Kwara State), on his deserving victory at the polls.

“His victory is a reflection of his outstanding personality as a young man with a purpose.

“I also congratulate the Kwara State Association of North America (KSANG) families, especially Alhaji Lateef Amolegbe, for their unflinching support for candidate Owolewa,” the governor said in the statement.

The governor said that in his engagements with Owolewa in the run up to the ballots, he came through as a fine gentleman, a goal-getter, and a patriotic Nigerian-American with an eye fixed on the ball.

“I, therefore, congratulate him, KSANG and the entire Nigerian community in the Washington DC for this feat.

“For Mr Owolewa and others like him, the sky is just the beginning.

“I am certain that his reassuring victory will offer better representation for his constituency and spur more Nigerians, especially younger people, to get more involved in the political system here in Nigeria or in the diaspora,” he said. (NAN)