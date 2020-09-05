Kwara Gov hails Kawu Modibbo at 60

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday felicitated with a media top gun and social critic Ishaq Modibbo Kawu on his 60th birthday anniversary, describing him as an accomplished Kwaran.

“Mallam Modibbo Kawu has been a consistent voice in our people’s demand for good governance, respect for the norms and culture of our communities, and respect for human dignity which he rightly felt was lacking in Kwara. Through his writings and speeches, he made tremendous contributions to the ideals of Otoge movement at different times,” according to a statement by spokesman to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The Governor proudly identifies with Mallam’s sterling achievements as a veteran journalist and broadcaster, and acknowledges his passion for community development, his love for history and quality education. On behalf of his family, the people and government of Kwara State, the Governor congratulates the celebrant and wishes him more rewarding years ahead in good health.”

