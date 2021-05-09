Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, on 11th anniversary of his ascending the throne of his forefathers.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Sunday, described Olofa’s reign as impactful on the Offa community, even as he commended his commitment to peace and development.

AbdulRazaq also described the royal father as a charismatic and generous leader, whose ascension to the throne had strengthened his community in all facets of human capital development.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kwara, I felicitate His Royal Majesty on the milestone of his illustrious reign.

“As a royal father, he has done a lot to unite his people behind a common agenda of development, and Offa is evidently greater today under his royal leadership.

“I also congratulate all the sons and daughters of the kingdom on this occasion, while urging them to continue to walk with his Royal Majesty in his bid to serve the community and preserve the great legacies of his forebears.

“I pray Allah to grant the Olofa longer years on the stool of his forefathers, in good health,” he said.

The governor urged the Olofa to continue to work for peaceful coexistence in his domain and the state as a whole, adding; “there is no viable alternative to peace.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

