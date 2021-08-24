Kwara Gov. greets APC chieftain, Chief Olawoye at 71

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Rex Olawoye, on is 71st birthday anniversary.

AbdulRazaq’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

The governor prayed God to grant Olawoye, whom he described as one of the arrowheads of the “Otoge struggle” in the state more fulfilling years ahead.

“I join our compatriots to celebrate elder statesman Chief Rex Olawoye whose intellectual contributions and commitments to the struggle to free our people were numerous.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Kwara State, I commend him for his contributions to the growth of our state and his continued support for the administration.

“I pray God Almighty to grant Baba Rex more rewarding years in good health,” the governor said. (NAN)

