Kwara Gov felicitates with Christians at Easter

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Friday felicitated with the Christian community in the state on the occasion of Easter celebration.

The governor conveyed his feelings in a Easter message to Christians via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Friday night.

“My sincere greetings and best wishes go to our Christian brethren as we commemorate one of the most historic moments of human history: Easter.

“It is significant that this is coming at a time of yet another historic trial for the human race.

“Our belief in God, our resolve to bond together, and our personal and collective discipline are again being tested.

“I’m certain we will emerge from this trial better and stronger together,” the governor said.

AbdulRazaq appealed to the people of the state to see the stay at home as a trial.

“I understand just how tough it is to be asked to stay at home and apart at this time when families usually come together to celebrate Christ’s selflessness and sacrifice.

“I appeal to all of us to take this as a trial. To beat the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge everyone to abide by all the precautions to flatten the curve of transmission and be safe.

“As we deploy every scientific prescriptions to defeat this enemy, let us use this moment to pray to God to save the human race from this pandemic and other calamities,” the governor added.

AbdulRazaq also promised to continue to work with the faith communities and other stakeholders to build a better Kwara in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

“I also use this moment to commend the faith community for the tremendous support we have received from them.

“We are committed to ensuring that no segment of the state is left behind while all observations are being looked into,” he assured. (NAN)