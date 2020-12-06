Kwara Gov. congratulates information minister at 69

The Governor of Kwara, Alhahi AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on his 69th birthday anniversary.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, described Mohammed as an elder statesman with sterling credentials.

He described the minister as a political communicator par excellence, “a distinguished Kwaran and an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart on his 69th birthday”.

AbdulRazaq lauded the contributions of Mohammed to national development, his deft handling of public issues, and his salutary role as a respected political figure from Kwara.

He prayed almighty Allah to grant the minister good health and more rewarding years ahead in the service of his fatherland. (NAN)