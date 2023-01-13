Kwara Gov appoints Moshood Alaka as new SSA

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has appointed Mr Moshood Alaka, as a Senior Special Assistant, Interparty Affairs.

Alaka’s appointment, in a statement by Alhaji Abdulrahman Babatunde, the Permanent Secretary, General Services, takes effect from Jan. 6.

According to Babatunde, this appointment is based on the excellent report of your loyalty, steadfastness and favourable disposition to the course of this administration.

“It is my expectation that you will bring all these sterling qualities to bear on your assignment in a way that this administration’s desire to take Kwara State to a greater height will be realised.

“Furthermore, the appointment is a public trust. Therefore, it is hoped that you will justify the confidence reposed in you in the discharge of your responsibilities.

“In addition to the aforementioned, you should also make sure that you are guided by the rules and regulations of your new office and strictly adhere to the extant laws of the Office.

“While congratulating you on your new appointment, you are kindly requested to indicate your acceptance of this appointment in writing to this office within 48 hours of receipt of this letter,” he said. (NAN)