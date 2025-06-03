Kwara forum hails NNPC CEO Ojulari at 60

The Kwara State Indigenes Forum, Abuja (KWASIFA), has congratulated the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company

By Akpan Glory

The Kwara State Indigenes Forum, Abuja (KWASIFA), has congratulated the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.), Mr Bayo Ojulari, on his 60th birthday.

Chairman of the Forum, Mr Ben Duntoye, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, described Ojulari’s diamond jubilee as a celebration of remarkable achievements, integrity, and leadership in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He said Ojulari’s appointment as Group CEO was a reward for years of dedication, professionalism, and contributions to national development.

“His rise reflects tireless commitment, resilience, and a track record of results,” Duntoye said.

He noted that Ojulari had brought credibility, transparency, and innovation to NNPC Ltd., in line with government reforms in the public sector.

The forum also lauded his humility and commitment to mentoring young professionals, describing him as a role model whose life inspired hope.

It prayed for continued good health and greater accomplishments for Ojulari as he began a new decade.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)