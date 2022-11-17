Kwara flood victims: Buhari approves 2,100 bags of maize, others

Abigael Joshua

Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, the Director – General (DG), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has handed over foodstuff and relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of flooding and vulnerable people in Kwara State.

In a press statement from the Minna Operations Office of NEMA issued on Wednesday by the Head, Hajia Zainab Saidu, it was stated that the handing over was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement announced that Buhari approved 12,000 metric tons of assorted grains to be distributed to vulnerable people across the country.

While handing over the relief materials to the Kwara State government in Ilorin, Ahmed said the occasion was another significant milestone in consolidating the mutual support and collaboration between Kwara Government and NEMA.

The DG said that in the last few months, many Nigerian states including Kwara had suffered incidents of flooding resulting in loss of lives and properties, and socio – economic dislocation.

The DG was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Director, ICT of the Agency, Alh. Sani Lokoja.

In his speech, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Mamman Jibril who collected the items on behalf of the state government, thanked the DG for continuous support to victims of various disasters in Kwara.

Jibril tasked the Federal Government through NEMA to proffer lasting solutions to recurring floodings in the country by dredging rivers to be able to accommodate more water.

He advised the government to also build buffer dams to absorb excess water .

Jibril called for planting of trees along rivers banks to prevent flooding and windstorms.

As a long time measure to famine occasioned by flooding, the SSG urged the government to encourage mechanized farming with adequate support for farmers.

Items handed over for vulnerable people in Kwara State included 2,100 bags of 50 kg maize, 1,800 bags of 50 kg sorhum; and

3,600 bags of 25 kg garri.

Apart from these, NEMA also delivered food and non-food items to flood victims in Kwara.

The food items are, 75 bags of 20 kg salt, 75 kegs of 20-litre vegetable oil, 150 cartons of seasoning cubes; and

75 cartons of satchet tomato.

Among the non-food items are, 8,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets, 600 cartons of soap, 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade, 1,000 pieces of children’s wear, 1,000 pieces of women’s wear; and 1,000 pieces of men’s wear.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

