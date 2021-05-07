Kwara Fire Service rescues 40-year-old man from flood in Ilorin

 Kwara , Friday, rescued a 40-year-old man, Mr Abdulwahab Olarewaju, from being swept away flood after a downpour in Ilorin, the state capital.

The News of Nigeria NAN (NAN) that some personnel from Ilorin rescued Olarewaju Ajaseipo road, within the vicinity of Royal Sekina Hotel, Ilorin.

NAN also that that the victim had been trapped in the flood near the hotel, after a heavy rain.

The Director of the state , Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, told NAN that the victim was only able to mention his name after being rescued from the flood

Olumuyiwa said that Olanrewaju was rescued alive and without sustaining any injury.

He advised residents of the state to be safety conscious at all times, especially during heavy rain. (NAN)

