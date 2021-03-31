The Director of the Kwara Fire Service, Mr John Olumuyiwa, has cautioned commercial vehicle operators in the state to desist from panic buying of petrol to avoid fire outbreak.

Olumuyiwa gave the advice in llorin on Wednesday while delivering a sensitisation lecture on fire prevention tips to members of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

According to the director, panic buying of petrol by some motorists especially commercial vehicle operators constitute great danger while on a journey especially during the current dry season.

He warned commercial vehicle drivers embarking on any journey regardless of the distance not to put petrol in booths or in any part of the vehicle to prevent fire outbreak.

“Motorists especially commercial vehicle drivers must not keep petrol in booths or in any part of the vehicles to avoid fire outbreak,’’ he warned.

The director advised the commercial motorists to always switch off the engines of their vehicles before petrol can be dispensed into their tanks.

Olumuyiwa added that commercial vehicle operators should shun over loading, dangerous overtaking, excessive speed and use of obsolete materials for the maintenance of their vehicles.

He also warned commercial vehicle operators not to take advantage of rushing of commuters during the Easter period to engage in dangerous driving and other bad acts inimical to the lives of passengers.

“Do not patronise quacks in the maintenance of your vehicles so that you will not endanger the lives of the passengers,’’ the director further advised them.

He said the sensitisation lecture would be a continuous exercise for commercial vehicle operators aimed at reducing carnage on the roads.

The state Vice Chairman of NURTW, Alhaji AbdulSalam Babaita, expressed gratitude to the state fire service for the sensitisation lecture on fire prevention.

He pledged that the members of the union would continue to abide with all the fire prevention safety tips gained from the lecture to ensure sanity in transport business.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awreneness campaign was attended by NURTW members across the 16 local government areas of the state. (NAN)

