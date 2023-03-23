Kwara election tribunal receives 4 petitions

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The 2023 Governorship, National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal for Kwara general election has received four petitions from different aggrieved members of political parties that participated in the poll.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Aishat Fika Muntakha, confirmed this to newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday.

”People have started filing petitions from the day INEC made declarations of winners of the poll, saying that the exercise will continue for the next 21 days.

“The tribunal has received four petitions so far, whoever wants to file complaint should approach the commission,” she said.

Prominent among the petitioners are the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dare Bankole and Alhaji Mohammed Ajia, dragging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the tribunal.

The New Nigeria People’s Party’s (NNPP) Saraki Mustapha Ope, and one Aiyelabegan, among others, have also submitted their petitions to the tribunal seeking redress over the last poll. (NAN)