Last Wednesday, July 18th was Nelson Mandela centenary birth Day in honour of the first democratically elected President of South Africa. There is no better day for yours comradely to formally convey the popular aspirations of my fellow 3 million compatriots in Kwara for new governance by declaring to run for 2019 governorship in the state.

I hereby make available my Declaration speech.

“I am honoured and humbled with your sacrifices to make today a reality. I am delighted and grateful that all of us are here because of the concern we have for the development of Kwara, Nigeria and indeed Africa. We share the same hope and optimism. Today is seemingly uncertain, tomorrow (God willing!) can and will indeed be better. Despite lack of money and income poverty, you have taken various means of transport notably Okada and taxis on the notorious Ilorin roads/pot holes to be here. Despite worry about children who graduated schools without jobs you have time to be here. Some of my working comrades here are unacceptably yet to be paid salaries, yet borrowed money you managed to be counted here. Some are paid in percentages as low as 50 or 60 per cent of wages. Kwara state government seems to legitimize wage theft especially of some local governments employees. In spite of the legitimate worries about sick relatives unable to pay out of pockets you still have time to come. Many are called and many have turned up at the shortest notice. I salute your patriotism and remarkable commitment towards a Better Kwara, Better Nigeria and Better Africa.

Let’s organize and stop agonizing to make our dear State rise again.

Our dear Kwara State was created on 27 May 1967, by the Federal Military Government. Kwara, Rivers, Kano and Lagos are the first generation states. Last year, the first generation states celebrated 50 years anniversary. First generation states commendably celebrated Lagos at 50 with fanfare and achievements. But Kwara at 50 was done almost unnoticed by leaders who paradoxically always celebrate their birthdays, weddings of their children like Sallah/Christmas day! At 50 Governor Ahmed Fatai led administration listed unity, peace and development as the achievements of Kwara at 50. Other listed achievements include the Federal, State and private universities, industries, an emerging aviation hub, advanced health facilities, modern recreational facilities, and comparatively good infrastructure. The question however is that if so much had been achieved, why the ”low-key in consonance with the mood of the country”? From the various contributions of the discussants on the STATE OF (KWARA) STATE, which preceded this declaration, it is clear that contrary to official propaganda, Kwara urgently begs for development and salvation from bad governance.

2019 gubernatorial election offers a unique historic opportunity to reclaim our state. In the name of God, it is against this historic background that I offer myself to lead the electoral process to liberate Kwara from underdevelopment, mass hunger and poverty as the 4th democratically elected Governor of Kwara State in this dispensation.

Today I offer to lead my dear Kwara state and Nigeria through selflessness, statesmanship, compassion, managing diversity, equality, inclusiveness, sense of justice and fairness which 1999 Federal Constitution of Nigeria espouses eloquently in Chapter II that spells out the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state dealing with equity and fairness. Section 14b of the Constitution says the primary purpose of government is security and welfare of citizens. My first task is to secure Kwara state against external predators who through endless states creations had itomised and Balkanized our state. Our first task is to reclaim Kwara from extinction.

According to projected population figures in the 1980s, Kwara state had an average of 4.8 million people with an area of about 73,000 square kilometers (making it the 5th largest state in the Federation as at August 26, 1991).

Kwara State had since 1967 reduced considerably in size as a result of further serial state creation exercises in Nigeria. Where are the leaders kwara state? As of 2006, the population of Kwara was 2.37 million, half of what it was in 1980s based on the Nigeria 2006 Census.

This population size constitutes about 1.69% of the Nation’s total population. It occupies 30th position in the league of states compared to its 5th position before. Its land mass is now 36, 825 km compared to 73,000 square kilometers.

We offer to give Kwara a new bold accountable leadership that will promote regional and national integration and oppose endless agitations for states as venues for loot by few leaders. God willing, we will offer leadership to save Kwara and indeed revive the old network of sisterhood, brotherhood and friendship Kwara state had with Kogi, Ekiti, Niger, and Osun states through political and economic integration.

I was a labour delegate to the 2014 national conference. Despite the spirited efforts of Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, Under-Secretary-general and special adviser to the UN Secretary-General and co-chair of 2014 Confab and myself, Governor Ahmed Fatai could not produce a single document on the position of Kwara state in the Federation. Precisely because of absence of leadership our great state was almost further partitioned by state agitators. Under our stewardship, Kwara would reclaim its identity as the gate way to both the geographical North and geographical South. Kwara state must resume its strategic and as the milestone to an indivisible united caring and strong Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will offer a positive voice for millions of Kwarans in the Federation, voice that has been presently denied and suppressed. The other 3 original states, namely Rivers, Kano and Lagos are among the top 10 high GDP states. Kwara ranks 28th on the ranking of states by GDP beaten to it by even newest states like, Imo, Edo and Oyo states. Under our governance, Kwara will return to the path of productivity through re-industrialization and mass decent jobs. At creation, Kwara was the fastest growing state with bold Development Plan through Kwara State First Development Plan (1970 – 74/75) in May, 1970 (within the context of the country’s second National Development Plan (1970 – 1975) and Second Kwara State Development Plan (1975 – 1980).

The plans laid solid foundations for accelerated economic growth, increased productivity in agriculture providing favourable climate for industrial development and improving the quality of life of the people through the provision of necessary infrastructure. Kwara must return to development planning. Most of the industries have closed down with loss of thousands of direct jobs.

Kwara State under a dynamic leadership must be ambitious in state building”

Issa Aremu mni