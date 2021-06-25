Kwara deploys waste management trucks to streets

The Kwara Ministry of Environment and Forestry says waste management trucks will be deployed to the streets for waste collection on June 26, during its scheduled monthly sanitation.

This is contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), Mrs Taiwo Okanlawon, on Friday in Ilorin.

Okanlawon said that the collected wastes would be taken to the final dumpsite located within Ilorin metropolis after the exercise.

She said that the sanitation starts from 7 a.m to 9 a.m, and urged residents to fully participate in the sanitation by cleaning their residential and business environments.

The spokesperson said that monitoring agencies would be on ground to ensure compliance.

According to her, the exercise will be observed across all the 16 local government areas of the state.

Okanlawon however said there would be vehicular and human movement due to the conduct of the ongoing nationwide JAMB examination. (NAN)

