Kwara Customs boss visits pharmaceutical coy over fire incident

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Customs Area Controller, Kwara Command, Mr Kehinde Ilesanmi, has paid a sympathy visit to the management of Peace Pharmaceutical Company on Thursday over the fire incident that gutted the company in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that fire engulfed the company on Tuesday and destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

Speaking during the visit, Ilesanmi said the role

of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is not only to collect revenue but also to facilitate trade through forums like this.

He noted that the pharmaceutical company is one of the excise factories in the state that contributed greater percentage to the revenue profile of the command.

“We fill your pains. I’m here to sympathise with you over the fire incident and to equally notify you that the management of NSC is with you at this trying period.

“The role of NCS is not only to collect revenue but also to facilitate trade through forums like this,” he said.

The comptroller, however, prayed God to strengthen and replenish the management with what was lost to the fire incident.

Responding, the Managing Director, Peace Pharmaceutical Company, Dr Samuel Akinlaja, appreciated the customs boss for his magnanimity, thanking God that no life was lost to the inferno. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

