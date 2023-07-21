Kwara CSOs Laud EFCC on Rule of Law

A coalition of over 20 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) under the aiges of Kwara CSO Observatory on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for the successes recorded in the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.

The Convener of the group and Executive Director, Media Advocacy and Technology Center, Comrade Musa Aliyu particularly commended the Commission for making observance of rule of law a watchword in its operations.

Comrade Aliyu, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit by the group to the Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, at the Commission’s Office, GRA, Ilorin.

He said the purpose of the visit was to strengthen relationship with the EFCC with a view to ensure effective implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, in the State.

According to him, the group was committed to upholding justice, human rights and rule of law, while the ACJA was enacted to serve as vital legal framework aimed at improving the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

He stated further that, “ACJA embodies principles of fairness, expeditiousness and respect for the rights of both accused and the victims”, but lamented its poor implementation particularly in Kwara State.

“Despite the commendable efforts taken to pass the ACJA, in Kwara State, we have observed several challenges in its implementation, which have had adverse effects on the administration of justice in the state’’, Comrade Aliyu said.

The group pledged their continuous support as the EFCC strives to achieve more successes in its efforts at ridding the country of corruption, while encouraging the Commission to keep up the zeal in the anti-graft war, noting that the fate of Nigerians is in the Commission’s hands.

In his response, Nzekwe expressed delight over the visit noting that, “there is hope for Nigeria and that the anti-corruption fight will yield more positive outcomes if Nigerians decide to own the fight.”

He said: “The EFCC is one of the leading law enforcement agencies in Nigeria. Because we are a creation of law, we have been complying with the provisions of ACJA and we are operating within the ambits of the law. Our officers are very professional and strict adherents of rule of law. We are have our code of conduct. We believe in the supremacy of the rule of law and we can’t compromise it.”

Nzekwe further said that, “The EFCC is at the fore front of tackling the issues of illegal mining in the State. It is a menace that is causing huge damage to not only local and national economy, but the host communities as well.”

He vowed that, “inasmuch as the illegal operators are not ready to give up their illegal deals, the EFCC will not also relent its effort in checking their activities and other forms of corruption in the state.”

The Zonal Commander called on the Civil Society Organizations, Traditional Rulers and other well-meaning Nigerians to join the Commission in educating the masses about the ills of corruption, particularly the illegal miners who penetrate our villages to mine our mineral resources without license and due royalties to the Federal Government”.

On the visit were Balqees Hamza, Global Builder Initiative; Musa Idris Buko, Grassroot Youths Sustainable Leadership Initiative (GYSLI); Mohammed Manzuma, Coalition of Kwara North Groups; Ajibade Kehinde, Albarka FM; Adebisi Medinat, FIDA, Kwara and the convener of the group, Comrade Musa Aliyu.

