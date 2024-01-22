Kwara CP affirms UNILORIN’s cultism-free status

Mr Mobolaji Olaiya, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, has affirmed the University of Ilorin’s exemplary status as a cultism-free institution, which stands it out among other universities in Nigeria.

The Police Commissioner gave this affirmation in Ilorin when he received the management team of the University, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN.

Olaiya expressed satisfaction with the prevailing cultism-free status of the University.

“The University of Ilorin stands far apart in terms of disdain for cultism. Even before I came to Kwara, I had heard positive reports about the zero-cultism status of this University.

“This achievement is a result of the effective collaboration between the institution’s management and security agencies,” he said.

The Police Commissioner applauded the continuous uninterrupted academic programme of the institution, which has made it the darling of admission seekers.

He also urged other institutions of higher learning to emulate its success in curbing cult-related activities.

The CP assured the University management team of the continuous support of the Police in ensuring that staff and students of the university go about their daily activities without fear or intimidation.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor commended the remarkable peaceful situation witnessed in Kwara since the assumption of office by the new CP.

Prof. Egbewole restated the University’s commitment to supporting the efforts of the Police in maintaining a secure environment.

While highlighting the enduring partnership between the University and the Police, Egbewole explained the importance of a safe and crime-free community.

He credited the sustained collaboration between the University and security agencies in the state to the foresight of his predecessors and that of his host, praising the synergy that has endured over time.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his resolve to nurture and strengthen the relationship further in order to ensure the continued safety of members of the University community.

He appealed to the State Police Command to focus its attention on these areas by extending its vigilance beyond the campus boundaries to ensure the safety and security of students in their off-campus accommodations.

The Vice Chancellor also urged the Police to keep the University informed of any observations in the surrounding areas, emphasising the interconnectedness of the campus and its neighboring communities.

He stressed that the overall safety of the University community is paramount, and the collaboration between the institution and the Police is crucial in achieving this goal.

Egbewole expressed optimism that the Police Command’s continued efforts, combined with the University’s support, would create a secure environment not only within the campus but also in the surrounding communities where students reside. (NAN)

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

