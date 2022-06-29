Kwara Correspondents chapel mourns colleague

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council, has commiserated with the members of the union, Radio Kwara and the family of late Qazeem Adeyemi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemi died at the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

The message is contained in a statement signed by Abdulhakeem Garba and Kayode Abdulazeez, Chairman and Secretary of the chapel, respectively.

The chapel described Adeyemi’s death as a huge loss to the media industry in the state and Nigeria in general.

“Adeyemi was as a professional broadcaster, who discharged his duties effectively and used his wealth of experience in broadcasting for peace-building and nation development.

“The late broadcaster would be remembered for his selfless service to humanity and to Almighty Allah,” the union stated.

The chapel then condoled with the family of the deceased, management and staff of Radio Kwara, as well as NUJ.

It prayed the Almighty God for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and to also grant bereaved family and colleagues the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

