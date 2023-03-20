Kwara Correspondents’ Chapel congratulates AbdulRazaq on re-election

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Kwara Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has felicitated with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over his re-election.

AbdulRazaq was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Saturday’s Governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

The governor won his second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a keenly contested poll.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chapel Chairman, Mr AbdulHakeem Garba, and Secretary, Mr Kayode AbdulAzeez, in Ilorin on Monday.

The correspondents also congratulated all the APC candidates who were elected and those re-elected.

The chapel however urged all the elected leaders to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“The executives and members of the chapel prayed for more wisdom, good health and understanding to all the leaders, in order to pilot the affairs of the state in a best way required.

“We also looked forward to a good and sustainable working relationship with media practitioners in the state,” it said. (NAN)