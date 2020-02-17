Kwara Commissioner condemns vandalisation of Osi waterworks

The Kwara State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hajia Arinola Lawal has described as worrisome the vandalisation of Osi Waterworks in Ekiti local government area of the state.

The commissioner made the condemnation at the weekend while speaking with Journalists during her assessment tour to Osi and Oko communities in Ekiti LG to ascertain the condition of water supply in the areas.

According to her, the present administration would no longer condone any vandalisation of public properties in the state.

It would be recalled that in 2017 some miscreants stormed Osi waterworks and carted away all equipment meant for the supply of pipe borne water to the communities.

She described the vandalisation as very unfortunate, stressing that nemesis would soon catch up with the perpetrators of the act.

The commissioner, however, attributed the unfortunate incident to carelessness and negligence on the part of the past administration and their failure to secure the dam.

She added that the present situation of the dam calls for concern of the ministry and other authority and called for a change of attitude towards public properties.

Ms Lawal and her entourage used the visit to pay homage to the Palace of Olosi of Osi, Oba Abdulkareem Adasofegbe Arowobeku 1, where she informed the monarch about the present situation of the dam.

She urged the monarch to use his position to plead with the people of the community to support government in securing its properties in their various communities.

She reiterated the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq towards the provision of adequate water supply to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Responding, Olosi of Osi, expressed his appreciation to Governor AbdulRahman and the commissioner for the visit.

The monarch pleaded with the state governor to repair Osi waterworks, as he assured government of the readiness of the community to secure and protect the dam as well as all government properties within the community.